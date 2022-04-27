Morecambe vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after the Wearsiders drew against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Morecambe…

When is Morecambe vs Sunderland?



Sunderland take on Morecambe this coming Friday (April 30) at the Mazuma Stadium

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm.

What are the odds for Morecambe vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 15/5

Draw – 14/5

Morecambe win – 3/4

All odds correct at the time of writing.

What TV channel is Morecambe vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Morecambe won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Morecambe vs Sunderland online?

Yes, Sunderland fans will be able to stream the game.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Morecambe vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Morecambe vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets available for the League One clash between Sunderland and Morecambe.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Morecambe vs Sunderland?

Alex Pritchard featured off the bench against Rotherham United on Tuesday following an injury.

Pritchard has been an immensely influential figure since Neil took charge in February but missed out against Oxford.

Sunderland are awaiting the results of a scan on Carl Winchester’s groin after the Northern Ireland man came off in the first half against Cambridge United last Saturday.