Both teams could go into the final day needing a win to secure their aims.

Sunderland are in with a very slim chance of making the automatics but would need to pick up wins against Rotherham on Tuesday and Morecambe on the final day whilst hoping results and goal difference went their way.

It is more likely that Alex Neil’s side will finish in the play-offs but that scenario is no foregone conclusion with Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers, and Sheffield Wednesday all fighting to finish in the top six.

Derek Adams

Morecambe on the other hand can still be relegated to League Two if they lose against Sunderland on Saturday and results go against them.

Speaking ahead of the game against Sunderland on Saturday, Adams explained: “We are in a much better position than we started with. There were still a lot of teams that were in the mix at the start of the game on Saturday and now there are a slim number of teams left.

“We have a difficult game at home on Saturday against Sunderland, we know that.

“We understand what we have to do and we understand what other teams have to do as well because you have to think that Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Bolton will want to finish as high as they can.

“We would have all hoped it would have been sorted by now but we have taken it to the final day.

“I think that is a testament to the players who have worked so hard to put us in a much better position than we were in.

“If you look back at matches like the Bolton games – where we should have had a penalty at their place and they equalised in both games against us late on – then a few things haven’t gone our way this year but the players have shown a great deal of resilience to take us to the last game.