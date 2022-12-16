Sunderland goalkeeper Claudia Moan

A win for Coventry United in the last Women's Championship game before the winter break would have closed the gap between the two sides at the bottom of the table to a single point.

Instead Mel Reay's side cut loose, scoring five goals in a vibrant display that has done much not just to ease the pressure but to raise hopes of a stronger second half of the season.

For as goalkeeper Claudia Moan explains, the four points from nine games previous only told part of the story. In five of those seven defeats the margin had been just one goal, a part-time team in a mostly full-time league largely holding its own.

The challenge now is to build on this vital win, and the promise it showed, after the winter break. And for Moan, to build on a fine double save that did much to protect the points just before half time.

"It was a long time coming," she told The Echo.

"I think that because of how important the game was, to come out on top not just the win but with that performance, it felt like more than just a win to be honest.

"I think for everyone, from the whole team to the whole of the staff, we were ecstatic. It was deserved and it was a long time coming.

"We've had so many games where we've come out with a 1-0 defeat this season and it's never really been about a performance as a whole, we've been more than competitive in just about every game. Birmingham at home, OK maybe [we deserved to lose] but otherwise we've held our own and it's been just the odd blip in the game.

"We know we can't change that now and we have to keep improving, have to keep getting better, but hopefully we can build on that.

"It's been frustrating having these matches postponed over the last couple of weeks but hopefully we can take the positive and confidence from the fact that we're going into 2023 with a 5-0 win.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team and within ourselves we know we can push up the league and hopefully set up a cup tie against Manchester United - which would be a big learning experience for us.

"The last two seasons have been a massive step up," Moan added.

"I've never been in a league like this before and I feel like I'm getting more confident with each match.

"I know the league table doesn't show it at the moment but I can't fault how much effort this team puts into it. It's always going to be tough for us playing in a league where the majority of the teams are full time.

"We're putting the work in, we know we have to put in that bit more and we do that. It means everything to all of us - I think at times we have been very unlucky this season and hopefully we can kick on now."

