'More balance, but...' - Sunderland fans split on Tony Mowbray's team selection decision ahead of Swansea City
Tony Mowbray faces a decision in defence this coming Saturday against Swansea City.
Sunderland face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship this weekend - with head coach Tony Mowbray facing a decision in defence.
Niall Huggins has been starting of late for Sunderland at left-back after an injury to Dennis Cirkin earlier this season.
The Welshman, who can also play at right-back, has performed well during his run in the side but Cirkin's return poses an interesting question to Mowbray.
Ahead of Saturday's game against Swansea City on Saturday, we asked Sunderland fans on social media for their opinions on the Huggins vs Cirkin debate - here's what you said:
On Facebook, Mark Jones said: "No point in rushing Cirkin back too soon for him to break down again? Huggins is doing OK."
Nigel Taylor added: "Cirkin gives us more balance down there but Huggins playing well so leave it as it is."
On Twitter, David Hindmarsh: "Has to be Cirkin. Gives us more going forward being a natural left footer & (for me at least) is considerably better defensively…"
Deano Cummings said: "Best players every week. Cirkin is better than Huggins."
Mark Reynoldson stated: "Cirkin is a great LB but Huggins is playing well so it’s a difficult choice."
John Cassidy said: "Huggins. He hasn't put a foot wrong. It's his shirt now. Cirkin has to earn it back."
George Ledington added: "Huggins at RB Cirken LB give Hume a rest the kids played a lot of football with the internationals."
James Walton stated: "Cirkin brings more physically and height and isn’t scared to put himself into tough challenges plus he adds more defensively."