Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats ‘leading race’ to sign Brighton defender on loan, West Brom ‘in talks’ to sign ex-Norwich City ace
Alex Neil’s side managed an excellent 1-0 win away to Stoke City at the weekend in their latest EFL Championship result.
There is just over one week remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across English football to complete any deals they are still looking to get done.
Meanwhile, the EFL Championship season continues at pace on the pitch after another exciting round of fixtures at the weekend.
Sunderland managed an excellent 1-0 win away to Stoke City and will hope to carry that momentum into their next match when they face Norwich City this weekend.
Behind the scenes, there is still plenty going on across the division with players heading in and out of clubs.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats named as favourites to sign ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee from Premier League club
-
2
Ex-Newcastle man booed by Sunderland fans plus Norwich boss makes scouting trip to Stoke City
-
3
'Terrific': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Ross Stewart winner in Stoke City win
-
4
Jan Paul van Hecke and Jewison Bennette latest plus Aston Villa striker twist following Watford interest
-
5
Danny Batth makes Sunderland squad admission and reveals dressing room verdict after Stoke test
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:
Everton could win the race for Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz this summer as they could offer the player the best wages and package to get the deal done (This is Futbol via Joe Tomlinson/Sky Sports)
Newcastle United hope for a transfer breakthrough this week as the club work on two deals and believe a move for Watford’s Joao Pedro is possible (INews)
Aston Villa have agreed a fee worth around £25million for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, but the deal is still to be resolved (Daily Mail)
West Brom are in talks over a deal to sign former Millwall, Rotherham United, Norwich City, Reading and Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban (Football League World)
Huddersfield Town will not be pursuing a move for New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan at this stage (Football League World via Steven Chicken/Yorkshire Live)
Nottingham Forest want Josh Bowler and are launching a new £2.5million bid to try and sign the Blackpool winger ahead of Fulham (Nottingham Forest News via Alan Nixon)
Preston North End supporters would love him back at Deepdale but Cameron Archer could in fact head out on loan elsewhere instead (Lancashire Live)
Sunderland are leading Blackburn Rovers in the race to bring Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke back to the Championship on a season-long loan deal (HITC via Northern Echo)
Sheffield United striker Will Osula could be heading out on loan with EFL League One sides MK Dons, Burton Albion and Lincoln City credited as being interested (The Real EFL via Alan Nixon)