A crowd of 20,136 attended the Black Cats’ League One fixture at the DW Stadium, with 4,715 away supporters packed into the North Stand.

Many will have come in hope rather than expectation, while a banner held up before the match which read ‘Madrox Out’ highlighted the dissatisfaction which has also spiked for off-field issues.

Sunderland fans have made it clear they want shareholders Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven to have no further part of the club, after it was revealed this month the Madrox regime still own a significant proportion.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli.

But, after a turbulent few weeks, Black Cats fans finally had something to cheer about here, as Bailey Wright headed the team ahead inside two minutes.

Two Ross Stewart penalties capped off a memorable and efficient away performance, one which Alex Neil’s side will need to build on if they are to finish in the play-offs.

Arbenit Xhemajli’s classy gesture

One of the standout performers was centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli, the Kosovan centre-back who was making his first league start for Sunderland after over a year out with a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old was excellent alongside Wright at the heart of Sunderland’s defence, winning his aerial duels and showing composure in possession.

After such an impressive display, he embraced the travelling supporters at full-time, before handing his shirt over to a young Sunderland supporter.

“It is just a little gift to make a little boy happy,” Xhemajli later told the local media. “For a fan it is something big so it is good to give someone a smiling face.”

Max Power’s antics

Securing a two-goal lead seven minutes before half-time proved decisive as Sunderland kept Wigan at arm’s length in the second half.

But before Stewart converted his first spot kick of the afternoon, his former team-mate Max Power tried to disrupt proceedings.

Power, who left Sunderland for Wigan last summer, complained the ball wasn’t on the spot and tried to move it before the kick was taken.

The midfielder was later booked for his actions, meaning he had to be a little more cautious in the second half.

Power tweeted after the match: “Not our day today, didn’t deserve anything out of the game but these days happen.

"Take it on the chin and look ahead to this week. Credit to both sets of supporters turning up in numbers. Good luck to SAFC for the rest of the season.”

Alex Pritchard gets a reaction

With Sunderland two goals ahead in the second half, the visitors used their opportunities to try and stop Wigan’s momentum.

That only raised frustration levels among the home players and supporters, particularly when Alex Pritchard went to ground with 15 minutes remaining.

The playmaker was substituted minutes later and received plenty of stick from Latics fans as he walked down the side of the pitch.

Pritchard was clearly entertained by the response and smiled back at the Wigan supporters who weren’t best pleased.

