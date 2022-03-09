Before their 3-1 win over Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats had won just two of their 15 league matches after falling behind – against Wigan on the opening day of the campaign and at a struggling Gillingham side in October.

At times the team has crumbled when they have suffered the first blow, particularly away from home when some heavy defeats have followed.

Still, Alex Neil’s side were able to turn things around here, after Ellis Harrison’s opener put Fleetwood ahead and the hosts were booed off at half-time.

Second-half goals from Elliot Embleton, substitute Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke turned the match around. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Ross Stewart’s response to Fleetwood time wasting

After taking the lead in the 28th minute, Fleetwood took every opportunity to try and run the clock down.

There were multiple occasions when a visiting player went to ground and play was paused, much to the frustration of the home supporters. Eight minutes were added on at the end of the second half.

One notable stoppage came shortly after half-time when Fleetwood midfielder Barry Baggley went to ground, prompting Ross Stewart to pick the player back up.

Baggley didn’t stay on his feet for long as he sunk back onto the turf, before he was eventually replaced by Cian Hayes.

Sunderland managed to draw level three minutes later through Embleton, giving the Black Cats a crucial foothold in the match.

Luke O’Nien’s leadership

During Sunderland’s struggles over recent months the team’s lack of experience and leadership has been exposed.

When goals have been conceded heads have appeared to drop, with little engagement between team-mates.

That is why O’Nien’s return from injury should provide a real boost.

Not only does the 27-year-old provide energy, physicality and versatility, as shown here by making an impact and scoring off the bench, but he is also an excellent communicator.

When the Sunderland squad were walking off the pitch after the pre-match warm-ups against Fleetwood, O’Nien uttered: ‘great warm-up fellas, looking sharp.’

It’s little moments like that as well as an uplifting personality which could help give this young squad a boost.

Roles reversed in stoppage time

After Fleetwood had tried to run the clock down when they were ahead, the situation reversed in stoppage-time.

When the ball was kicked into the Roker End with Sunderland leading, supporters were in no rush to give it back, amid complaints from Fleetwood players.

After the ball was eventually confiscated, chants of: ‘we want our ball back’ followed, while Clarke’s third goal eased any concerns of a late setback.

Fleetwood were also reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when defender Zak Jules was dismissed for a foul on Stewart, resulting in a second yellow card.

It meant Sunderland could control possession in the closing stages, prompting cheers from the home fans every time a pass was completed.

