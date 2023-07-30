News you can trust since 1873
MK Dons bag forgotten former Sunderland player who signed under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven

The New Zealand international has signed for MK Dons in League Two following a trial.

By James Copley
Published 30th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read

League Two club MK Dons have concluded the signing of forgotten former Sunderland player Tommy Smith.

The defender signed for Sunderland in February 2020, when the club was being run by former co-owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, with Smith penning a short-term deal at the Stadium of Light.

However, due to the early suspension of the 2019-20 season due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Smith did not make an appearance for the club in any competition and left Sunderland at the end of the season after his contract expired.

After leaving Sunderland, Smith, who is now 33, signed for Colchester United, making 95 appearances in all competitions before joining MK Dons this summer following a successful trial at the club.

"This is quite a young squad and I know the gaffer wants me to come in and use my experience as much as I can, on and off the pitch," the former Ipswich Town man said upon his arrival at MK Dons.

"First and foremost, I want to contribute on the pitch and help the team get points on the board but naturally I'll try and be an experienced voice and help the players around me."

"Adding Tommy's abilities on the pitch, as well as his character off it, will be a big thing for us," head coach Graham Alexander told the club website.

"Already, in the short space of time that he's been with us, we have seen him pass on the experience and knowledge he has from playing at a higher level and internationally."

