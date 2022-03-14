Manning’s side equalised late on against second-placed Wigan Athletic to secure a draw at home.

Indeed, MK Dons are right in the play-off picture and could still go up automatically with the draw meaning they are level on points with the Latics.

Wigan, though, do have three games in hand on MK Dons.

Liam Manning

Sunderland are battling to stay in the play-off spots, with the Black Cats currently fifth following Saturday’s win against Crewe at the Stadium of Light.

“We've done it a few times this season so we know we're capable of it but I just love that this group never gives up,” Manning said in his post-match press conference.

“Wigan had a game plan to come here and stop us playing and when you've got a team as experienced, as physical and as well set-up as they are, it makes things difficult.

“There was some edginess in the first half. People maybe came here expecting to see a free-flowing game with lots of attacks and chances but the foundations for both teams is to be hard to beat.

“The referee's performance also made it very stop-start. The inconsistency made it hard to build any momentum.

“We looked better at the start of the second half. I was pleased with the first six or seven minutes - we went through them and we moved the ball quicker but then the momentum shifted and we got a bit sloppy and allowed them to play off our mistakes.”

Manning continued: “A point is probably fair given the chances created. We went into the game to win it, not to take a point, which speaks volumes about the belief in this group, but, overall, I'm pleased with a point.