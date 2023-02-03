Millwall are a point ahead of Sunderland ahead of the match and do have a game in hand following a 1-0 win over Cardiff last time out.

To find out more, we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Jones from Southwark News on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about Millwall’s key players:

“The players I want to pick out are players Sunderland fans will have seen before at the Stadium of Light and just didn’t perform.

“Zian Flemming is one who when he plays at his best can carry the rest of the team on his back. He’s the top scorer with 10 goals, is creative, can pick a pass, is physical.

“Tom Bradshaw works himself to death as the only striker in the squad, he has to but he’s scoring fairly regularly now.

“He does go on these short bursts but is still doing a fantastic job. He runs, he presses and can be a real nightmare for defenders but it’s whether he gets the service.