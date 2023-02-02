Millwall vs Sunderland: Is it on TV or Sky Sports? Streaming and SAFSEE details for Championship clash
Sunderland return to action against Millwall on Saturday afternoon in the Championship
Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:
When is Millwall vs Sunderland?
The Championship clash between Millwall and Sunderland will take place on Saturday, February 4. Kick-off at The Den is at 3pm.
Is Millwall vs Sunderland on TV, Sky or being streamed on SAFSEE?
Sunderland’s game with Millwall won’t be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website.
However, supporters watching the game abroad will be able to stream the game via SAFSEE
How else can I follow Millwall vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.
Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.
Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.
What are the latest betting odds for Millwall vs Sunderland?
Sunderland win: 5/2
Draw: 9/4
Millwall win: 21/10
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.
Can I get tickets for Millwall vs Sunderland?
Tickets for the away end at The Den have now sold out with the Millwall end also expected to be sold out.