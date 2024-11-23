"We probably could have scored one more goal because we had a lot of situations to exploit. In the second half it was more difficult because they used their direct play and they have mastered it. They are very good from second balls and from there they build around your box.

We won the first contact mainly but we struggled with the second ball and to escape the pressure. We did it at times and had many chances to counter. We could have scored a second goal but we didn't and it was a little bit more chaotic. This we have to improve because even when the opponent had strong momentum, we could have broken the dynamic with the ball. It's a question of maturity and sometimes bravery, we can improve on this.