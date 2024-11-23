Millwall v Sunderland: Reaction and highlights after stoppage-time equaliser follows lengthy delays
Régis Le Bris's Sunderland are back in action when they face Millwall this afternoon.
You can follow all the updates as they happen in our live blog below, starting with the team news.
Milwall v Sunderland LIVE: Team news and action updates
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Ballard, Mepham, Alese; Neil, Rigg; Mayenda, Connolly, Watson; Isidor
- Subs: Moore, Anderson, Aleksic, Ogunsuyi, Jones, Aouchiche, Ba, Middlemas, Johnson
- Game resumes after pause to allow medical staff to deal with two emergencies in the crowd
Neil Harris praises Sunderland staff
Harris praised Sunderland staff for their role in helping deal with those two medical emergencies in the first half. Let’s hope both are able to make a full recovery.
Let’s start with the most important thing, that both supporters make a full recovery.
“I want to praise not just my medical team, that I thought were immense in their reaction, but also Sunderland’s club doctor as well who went into the top tier of the home end to support one of our fans.
“We’ve all come here to watch a game of football and enjoy it and nobody should be leaving in ambulances, so to two fans of our football club, we wish them well.”
Aaron Connolly gives his reaction
"We've got something out of the game, and we shouldn't forget that because of a late equaliser. We're still right up there so it's important not to be negative. We're not happy in there but we won't let it impact the next 30 games. We know we need to finish games off like this one and the Coventry one but if we keep up what we've been doing [winning regularly at home, picking up points way] we'll be there and we're good enough to do that."
Connolly also explained that he had come off in the second half due to dizziness. He was feeling fine by the time he conducted his post-match media duties.
More from Le Bris
With the starting line up I was confident but you have to see it on the pitch, and they showed that they are able to play, to help the team. This is good for us. At the academy we felt these options could be good for us and it was good to see it on the pitch."
Le Bris reaction
Le Bris said his team could have handled the pressure better in the second half but praised the general performance of his reshuffled and inexperienced team
"We probably could have scored one more goal because we had a lot of situations to exploit. In the second half it was more difficult because they used their direct play and they have mastered it. They are very good from second balls and from there they build around your box.
We won the first contact mainly but we struggled with the second ball and to escape the pressure. We did it at times and had many chances to counter. We could have scored a second goal but we didn't and it was a little bit more chaotic. This we have to improve because even when the opponent had strong momentum, we could have broken the dynamic with the ball. It's a question of maturity and sometimes bravery, we can improve on this.
FULL TIME
Gutting. A point you’d have taken at kick off given all the injury issues but the worst possible way for it to happen.
Aleksic goes through on goal and Jensen only just manages to save his effort.
Millwall sweep forward through Esse and Azeez has a tap in at the back post.
GOAL MILLWALL
Heartbreak deep into five minutes of stoppage time.
Five minutes added on
Sunderland will take that, to be honest...
Expected more.
89 mins
Double Millwall sub for the closing stages.
Langstaff and Emakhu on for De Norre on Hutchinson.
86 minutes
Mepham into the book for a late challenge. Had to make it with a dangerous break starting.
Yellow card
De Norre goes into the book after fouling Rigg. Chance to eat up some valuable time for Sunderland.
83 mins
Bradshaw tries an audacious effort back over his own head - easy save for Patterson.
80 mins
Ballard wins a challenge and drives all the way into the Millwall half, but just overhits his pass for Aleksic.
Into the final ten of normal time now.
Yellow card
Aleksic booked for a late challenge on Esse. Bit harsh.
Third and final Millwall sub - Ivanovic on for Coburn.
Good save
Nice play from De Norre to work a shooting chance. His effort is easily saved by Patterson but in the increasingly wet conditions he does well to gather cleanly and not push back into a dangerous area.
Millwall sub - Azeez on for Watmore.
16 to play but be warned Sunderland fans, there’ll be plenty added on.
70 minutes
Sunderland work a very rare chance to break thanks to a good Dan Neil challenge, but Rigg can’t find Mayenda on the overlap and Tanganga is able to intercept.
65 mins
Dan Neil gives Aleksic a big round of applause as he presses and forces Millwall to thump a long pass straight out of play.
This is some introduction to Championship football...
63 minutes
Another Millwall set play - this time Ballard gets his head on the corner.
Mayenda’s shot aside, Sunderland have been pushed so deep in this second half. Matter of time unless they can find a way to ease the pressure.
