Millwall have confirmed their retained list at the end of the Championship season

Millwall have confirmed that former Sunderland duo Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

The Championship club have also confirmed that George Honeyman remains in talks to extend his stay at the club, with his current deal also set to expire this summer.

Watmore has enjoyed a successful spell at the club following his move from Middlesbrough in January of 2023, battling back from his injury struggles on Wearside to play regularly across two-and-a-half seasons at The Den. Connolly left Sunderland are a brief stint at the club in search of more regular first-team football, but struggled to find a regular place in the team under Alex Neil.

A club statement said: “Long-serving duo, centre-back and club captain, Shaun Hutchinson, and Murray Wallace, as well as wingers Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly will leave The Den at the end of their contracts next month.

“The club would like to extend its gratitude to all four for the service they have given to Millwall and wish them well in their future careers.”

Millwall ended the season in strong form under Neil but fell just short of landing a place in the play-offs after a defeat to Sheffield United on the final day of the campaign.

What Aaron Connolly said about his Sunderland exit in January

Initially joining Sunderland on a short-term contract, Connolly bravely revealed that he was in recovery from an alcohol addiction. Despite not getting as many first-team opportunities on Wearside as he had hoped, he thanked the club and its fans for their support.

“When I spoke to Kristjaan [Speakman], I just thanked him for the opportunity this Club gave me when many others wouldn’t,” Connolly said.

““It is something I will never forget and the love I felt from the fans after my first interview until my final game is something that I will always be grateful for. Physically and mentally, I leave Sunderland in a good place and I owe a lot of that to the people at the Club, including my team-mates and the staff. I’m now ready to play games regularly and I appreciate the Club’s understanding in allowing me to pursue this opportunity. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best of luck for what I’m sure will be a memorable end to a great season.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said of Connolly’s departure: “Aaron leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for his contribution this season. He's in a really good place and has a desire to play more regular minutes, which is only natural considering his journey. I’m really pleased for him, as sometimes it’s forgotten that these players are regular people, who need care and support. We enjoy developing players and I think we’ve played an important part in Aaron’s story, which is something our players, staff, and supporters should be very proud of.”