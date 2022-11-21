Millwall striker a major injury doubt ahead of Sunderland game when Championship returns

When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3. And Millwall striker Benik Afobe is a doubt for the game.

However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett is expecting centre-back Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard to both be fit.

Rowett, speaking to the South London Press last week, said: “Everyone came through Preston absolutely fine.

Benik Afobe of Millwall. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).

“We expect Hutchy to be back available for selection for Sunderland. Lenny, of course, comes into contention as well because he has had a little bit of extra training.

“Benik, at the minute, looks a week or two behind that. There is no real issue there but we have got to take it steady with him. I think he had a little bit of damage to the knee. He’s had an injection and the specialist advised him to rest and strengthen. So we don’t want to rush that one.”

Sunderland jetted off to Dubai on Sunday for a week-long warm-weather training camp but their friendly with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club has caused controversy among some fans.

Last week Sunderland revealed they will play a friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club in Dubai. They face Al-Shabab Football Club this Friday, November 25, 1pm KO UK time.

