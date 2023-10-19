Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are seven former Sunderland figures who are in with a chance of landing the recently vacated Millwall job in the Championship, according to various outlets.

Former Everton and Derby County player Gary Rowett has been sacked following four years in charge at The Den after the club slipped to 15th in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall have gained four wins from their opening 11 league matches, and are just three points off the play-off places.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Rowett's dismissal late on Wednesday evening, the market has already opened on who will replace him - and there's plenty of Sunderland interest.

Former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Cotterill, who was most recently manager of Shrewsbury Town but is now a free agent, is among the favourites to take the job. He is priced at 10/1 by BetVictor.

Goalscoring legend Kevin Phillips is priced at 25/1 to take the job following his exit from non-league club South Shields at the end of last season after he guided The Mariners to promotion. Phillips is also a free agent and would be available without having to pay any compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy, who took over from Cotterill and Howard Wilkinson at the Stadium of Light, is also priced at 25/1 having been out of work since leaving Blackpool earlier this year.

One-time Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae, who is currently the interim assistant manager to Steven Davis at Rangers, is also in the betting at 25/1 alongside former Wearside gaffers Steve Bruce and Phil Parkinson.