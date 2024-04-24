Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millwall manager Neil Harris has stressed the club’s interests must come first after reports suggested Zian Flemming was a target for MLS club San Jose Earthquakes.

The former Ajax and Fortuna Sittard attacking midfielder has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 90 appearances for the Lions since he joined them in a £1.7m move during the summer of 2022. However, there has been some talk his time at The Den is coming to an end after reported interest from the United States - but Harris has stressed he would be keen to continue working with the 25-year-old.

“That’s the first I know about America," Harris told London News Online after being informed of interest from San Jose. “There was a lot of interest in Zian last summer and rightly so, off the back of the season he had. He hasn’t quite hit those levels this year – but the form of the team has been detrimental to some individuals.

“Zian is a top lad and a very, very good lad at the level. He is an unbelievably good professional. I’ve really enjoyed working with him so far and would love to carry on working with him. But I also understand that a lot happens at a football club over a period of time. As always with Millwall Football Club – I’m fully aware of it – we have sold players in my tenure, we have bought players and we have turned down bids for players.”

Hornets look to repeat Asprilla trick

Watford have already benefitted from the arrival of one Colombian star - and now the Hornets are reportedly ready to try and repeat that trick with another South American youngster.

Yaser Asprilla joined Watford in a £2.3m deal in January 2022 and has gone on to become a key figure with the setup at Vicarage Road. The 20-year has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 84 assists in all competitions and is believed to have captured the attention of a number of Premier League and European clubs.

