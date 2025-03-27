Sunderland play Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Millwall boss Alex Neil has delivered an injury update on his squad ahead of their trip to face Sunderland this weekend, with ex-Black Cat George Honeyman not expected to feature for the visitors.

The Lions are bidding for a late push towards the Championship play-offs, and currently find themselves six points adrift with eight fixtures left to contest. For their part, Sunderland are fourth in the table at the time of writing, and boast a 12-point cushion over seventh-placed Bristol City.

A disappointing run of form heading into the international break, culminating in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City, has left the Black Cats in need of a win, as much for momentum purposes as their league standing, and their cause may be boosted by the absence of Wearside academy graduate Honeyman.

What has Alex Neil said about Millwall’s injury status ahead of Sunderland clash?

As quoted by South London Press, Neil began by detailing striker Macauley Langstaff’s step up towards fitness after a lengthy absence, before providing a more detailed update on his squad writ large. He said: “Macca is back on the grass, so he is starting to do a bit more. I’m hoping he will get a week under his belt.

“George Honeyman is making decent progress. I’m not sure he will make the weekend. Camiel [Neghli] is still a little bit away, he isn’t back with us yet. Femi [Azeez] is not with us. He is still with the physios.”

Neil continued: “At this time of the season it is about the players getting a rest. We have lost Ra’ees [Bangura-Williams] to the England U20 squad. We’ve lost Dan Kelly, who went away with Scotland. Sav [George Saville] went with Northern Ireland and Mihailo [Ivanovic] went away.

“People think a lot of the time you have got loads to work on, but sometimes you lose key players and then it is difficult. Equally, before the last game I think we had 10 players missing through injury – which is a lot – for a variety of different reasons. What that means is because the squad is condensed then all those players are having to play those matches leading into the break.

“We have had quite a lot of five-game blocks where we have gone Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday. So from that perspective I think rest was the main thing. This week it is about getting them ready to get their teeth back into it at the weekend.”

