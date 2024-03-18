Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland U21s were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle United in the Premier League 2 at the Academy of Light with several notable talking points coming from the age group Wear-Tyne derby.

Several first-team players started for the young Black Cats, who fell a goal down in the fifth minute when Kyle Crossley opened the scoring. Graeme Murty’s side drew level after a stunning strike from Corry Evans, before Cathal Heffernan made it 2-1 to the visitors before half-time.

Crossley then added a second after the break, before Sunderland substitute Joe Ryder pulled a goal back in stoppage-time.

Here, we look at what could be learned from the clash with plenty of injury and team news interest relating to Mike Dodds’ first team.

Sunderland first teamers square off against Newcastle United

In a huge boost to Mike Dodds given the lack of experience in his first-team squad, current club captain Corry Evans started his first game since January 2023 after sustaining a knee ligament injury. Evans played in the middle of the park and scored a great goal in the first half to level the scores for Sunderland before being replaced at half-time.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow also started up front with summer signing Bradley Dack in the side after his recent injury woes. Former PSG man Timothee Pembele got the nod at right-back. First-teamers Pierre Ekwah and Nathan Bishop also started as Sunderland looked to top up their minutes before the international break.

Oli Bainbridge, who has been included in Dodds’ senior group in recent weeks and has occupied a spot on the bench, started from Murty’s side after recent reports stating his debut is not far away with Everton thought to be scouting the youngster.

Tommy Watson boost for Mike Dodds and Graeme Murty

Tommy Watson was restored to the bench for the game too. Dodds had revealed pre-Swansea City that the winger had sustained an injury. The youngster made his debut for Sunderland in the league last season against Huddersfield and could be set for further first-team experience as the 2023-24 season draws to a close.

Chris Rigg not in the squad

Sunderland chose not to field youngster Chris Rigg for the under-21 game against Newcastle United, which suggests that he could be set for further first-team involvement following the international break. Rigg has made 11 Championship appearances this season amid transfer interest from top European clubs.

Familiar faces at the Academy of Light

Former Sunderland player Lee Cattermole was in attendance at the Academy of Light to watch the Black Cats under-21s face their Newcastle United counterparts. There was another familiar face there too: ex-Sunderland youngster Jay Turner-Cooke, who left Wearside for Tyneside after his father, long-serving former player and kitman John Cooke, was made redundant by former owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Several Sunderland first-team players watch action

Several of Sunderland’s first team squad watched the action at the Academy of Light, including stand-in first team captain Luke O’Nien alongside local lads Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson.

Injured duo Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke also joined their teammates at the side of the pitch to watch the under-21s with both players having done light duties as both recover at the club. Notably, starman Clarke, who will be subject of intense transfer interest during the summer, did not have any protection on his legs having suffered an ankle ligament injury earlier this season.

However, one player in a moonboot was defender Ben Crompton, who likely would have played in this game had the former Wolves man been fit. Crompton played for Sunderland during pre-season and was named on the bench earlier this campaign against Stoke City, but recently suffered a season-ending injury.