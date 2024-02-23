Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Swansea at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for the hosts?

After back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham, the Black Cats parted company with head coach Michael Beale, who took charge of just 12 matches following his appointment in December. Interim boss Mike Dodds is now set to take charge until the end of the season, with 13 Championship games remaining.

Sunderland are set to be without top scorer Jack Clarke against Swansea after the winger picked up an ankle injury against Birmingham last weekend. Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Swans:

1 . RB: Trai Hume Hume has been able to return to his familiar right-back position in recent matches and was a standout performer despite back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . CB: Jenson Seelt With Dan Ballard set to serve a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, Seelt is likely to receive an opportunity at centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Luke O’Nien O’Nien has received nine yellow cards this season and will have to be careful that he doesn’t pick up a two-match suspension as well. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales