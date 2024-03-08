Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDNazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Southampton - with two changes after Leicester loss: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Southampton in their Championship fixture at St Mary’s Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Saints this weekend:

The Sunderland keeper made some excellent saves in the first half against Leicester. The Black Cats have now gone 10 league games without keeping a clean sheet.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made some excellent saves in the first half against Leicester. The Black Cats have now gone 10 league games without keeping a clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume operated as a right wing-back against Leicester and provided an attacking outlet, registering a few efforts at goal.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume operated as a right wing-back against Leicester and provided an attacking outlet, registering a few efforts at goal. Photo: Frank Reid

With Luke O’Nien set to serve a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, Seelt is likely to keep his place in Sunderland’s backline. The Dutchman has started three consecutive matches.

3. CB: Jenson Seelt

With Luke O’Nien set to serve a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, Seelt is likely to keep his place in Sunderland’s backline. The Dutchman has started three consecutive matches. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard returned to Sunderland’s starting XI against Leicester after serving a two-match suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards this term.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard returned to Sunderland’s starting XI against Leicester after serving a two-match suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards this term. Photo: Frank Reid

