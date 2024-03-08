Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Saints this weekend:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper made some excellent saves in the first half against Leicester. The Black Cats have now gone 10 league games without keeping a clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume operated as a right wing-back against Leicester and provided an attacking outlet, registering a few efforts at goal. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Jenson Seelt
With Luke O’Nien set to serve a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, Seelt is likely to keep his place in Sunderland’s backline. The Dutchman has started three consecutive matches. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard returned to Sunderland’s starting XI against Leicester after serving a two-match suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards this term. Photo: Frank Reid