The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Watford last time out and will be looking to end the campaign on a high. Wednesday have climbed out of the relegation zone following back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom, meaning Danny Rohl’s side only need a point on Wearside to secure their Championship status next season.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face the Owls at the Stadium of Light:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Like last season, Patterson has started every Championship fixture this term. Sunderland will hope they can keep their academy graduate this summer, with Premier League clubs tracking the 23-year-old’s progress. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
After starting on the bench against Millwall, Hume returned to Sunderland’s starting XI at Watford, operating as a wing-back. The 22-year-old could start on the right side of a back four if Dodds opts to change the side’s shape. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien has started 42 of Sunderland’s league games this season, missing just three matches due to suspensions, captaining the side for most of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Following multiple injury setbacks last season, Ballard has also started 42 league games this season and been a key player in Sunderland’s defence. Photo: Frank Reid