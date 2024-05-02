Sunderland are preparing for their final Championship match of the season against Sheffield Wednesday - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Watford last time out and will be looking to end the campaign on a high. Wednesday have climbed out of the relegation zone following back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom, meaning Danny Rohl’s side only need a point on Wearside to secure their Championship status next season.