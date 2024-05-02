Callum Styles playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDCallum Styles playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Sheffield Wednesday - including a formation switch: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:03 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their final Championship match of the season against Sheffield Wednesday - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Watford last time out and will be looking to end the campaign on a high. Wednesday have climbed out of the relegation zone following back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom, meaning Danny Rohl’s side only need a point on Wearside to secure their Championship status next season.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face the Owls at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Like last season, Patterson has started every Championship fixture this term. Sunderland will hope they can keep their academy graduate this summer, with Premier League clubs tracking the 23-year-old’s progress. Photo: Frank Reid

2. RB: Trai Hume

After starting on the bench against Millwall, Hume returned to Sunderland’s starting XI at Watford, operating as a wing-back. The 22-year-old could start on the right side of a back four if Dodds opts to change the side’s shape. Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has started 42 of Sunderland’s league games this season, missing just three matches due to suspensions, captaining the side for most of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Following multiple injury setbacks last season, Ballard has also started 42 league games this season and been a key player in Sunderland’s defence. Photo: Frank Reid

