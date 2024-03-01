Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Norwich City at Carrow Road - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

Black Cats top scorer Jack Clarke has been ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, while centre-back Dan Ballard remains suspended after receiving 10 yellow cards. Three consecutive defeats have seen Sunderland drop eight points away from the play-off places, with Norwich five points ahead of them.