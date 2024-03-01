Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Norwich City at Carrow Road - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
Black Cats top scorer Jack Clarke has been ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, while centre-back Dan Ballard remains suspended after receiving 10 yellow cards. Three consecutive defeats have seen Sunderland drop eight points away from the play-off places, with Norwich five points ahead of them.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Canaries this weekend:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
While Sunderland conceded twice against Swansea, Patterson also made some important interventions to keep the score down. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back has returned to the right side of defence in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Jenson Seelt
With Dan Ballard still suspended, Seelt is likely to receive another opportunity at centre-back, possibly in a back four rather than in a back three like against Swansea. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien is still just one yellow card away from a two-game suspension so will have to be careful he doesn’t pick up another booking. Photo: Frank Reid