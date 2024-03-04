News you can trust since 1873
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Leicester - with four changes after Norwich loss: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Leicester City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leicester City at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich, their fourth consecutive defeat. League leaders Leicester are also in poor form and have lost their last three league games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Foxes this weekend:

The Sunderland keeper looked set to record his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day in the match at Norwich, before Josh Sargent’s late winner when Patterson was left exposed.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper looked set to record his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day in the match at Norwich, before Josh Sargent’s late winner when Patterson was left exposed. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back is just one booking away from a two-match suspension, though.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back is just one booking away from a two-match suspension, though. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien is also just one booking away from a two-match suspension after picking up nine yellow cards this season.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien is also just one booking away from a two-match suspension after picking up nine yellow cards this season. Photo: Frank Reid

After missing Sunderland’s games against Swansea and Norwich after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season, Ballard will be available again for the game against Leicester.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

After missing Sunderland’s games against Swansea and Norwich after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season, Ballard will be available again for the game against Leicester. Photo: Frank Reid

