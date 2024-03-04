The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich, their fourth consecutive defeat. League leaders Leicester are also in poor form and have lost their last three league games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Foxes this weekend:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper looked set to record his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day in the match at Norwich, before Josh Sargent’s late winner when Patterson was left exposed. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The full-back is just one booking away from a two-match suspension, though. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien is also just one booking away from a two-match suspension after picking up nine yellow cards this season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
After missing Sunderland’s games against Swansea and Norwich after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season, Ballard will be available again for the game against Leicester. Photo: Frank Reid