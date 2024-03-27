Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats have gone seven games without a win but will hope some of their injured players will be able to return after the international break. Cardiff will also be looking to bounce back after losing to Swansea last time out.
Here’s how the Black Cats could line up against the Bluebirds on Good Friday:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper kept his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day during the Black Cats’ goalless draw against QPR, making some crucial saves. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and played two matches for Northern Ireland during the international break. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard overcame an injury issue to play against QPR and played for Northern Ireland in a friendly against Scotland on Tuesday. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien has been suspended for Sunderland’s last two matches after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old’s return will be a big boost. Photo: Frank Reid