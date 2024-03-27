Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDLuke O’Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Cardiff City amid injury issues: Predicted XI photo gallery

How Sunderland could line up against Cardiff City in their Championship fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats have gone seven games without a win but will hope some of their injured players will be able to return after the international break. Cardiff will also be looking to bounce back after losing to Swansea last time out.

Here’s how the Black Cats could line up against the Bluebirds on Good Friday:

The Sunderland keeper kept his first clean sheet since New Year’s Day during the Black Cats’ goalless draw against QPR, making some crucial saves.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper kept his first clean sheet since New Year's Day during the Black Cats' goalless draw against QPR, making some crucial saves.

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and played two matches for Northern Ireland during the international break.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and played two matches for Northern Ireland during the international break.

Ballard overcame an injury issue to play against QPR and played for Northern Ireland in a friendly against Scotland on Tuesday.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard overcame an injury issue to play against QPR and played for Northern Ireland in a friendly against Scotland on Tuesday.

O’Nien has been suspended for Sunderland’s last two matches after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old’s return will be a big boost.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien has been suspended for Sunderland's last two matches after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old's return will be a big boost.

