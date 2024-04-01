Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Blackburn on Monday - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff on Good Friday, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham getting the goals. Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich last time out, meaning John Eustace’s side have gone nine league matches without a win.