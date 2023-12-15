News you can trust since 1873
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to face Bristol City - with two changes from Leeds: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Bristol City in their Championship fixture at Ashton Gate.
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Bristol City - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Interim boss Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the side for a third successive match following home wins over West Brom and Leeds.

Those results moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the table after 21 league games this term.

Here’s our predicted Black Cats team to face Bristol City:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson kept his sixth clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win over Leeds and has started every league game for the Black Cats this season. Photo: Frank Reid

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume was one of Sunderland’s standout performers in the wins over West Brom and Leeds, showing his defensive qualities and ability to change positions. Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After scoring against West Brom, Ballard produced another fine performance against Leeds and was dominant from set pieces. Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has missed just one Championship game this season due to a suspension and continues to captain the side in the heart of defence. Photo: Frank Reid

