Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to face Bristol City - with two changes from Leeds: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to play Bristol City in their Championship fixture at Ashton Gate.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Bristol City - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Interim boss Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the side for a third successive match following home wins over West Brom and Leeds.
Those results moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the table after 21 league games this term.
Here’s our predicted Black Cats team to face Bristol City:
