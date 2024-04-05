Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says his players have been left under no illusions as to the level of performance against Blackburn Rovers on Monday - and admitted that he question their application for the first time.

Sunderland fell to a dismal 5-1 defeat, just days after ending their winless run with a strong performance against Cardiff City. The interim head coach said he felt the team ‘took their eyes off the ball’ after that win and said there were no excuses for what they produced.

Dodds said he led the debrief on Wednesday after being left ‘really angry’ by the level of performance.

“I'll be honest, I didn't speak to the players [immediately] after the game,” Dodds said.

“I was really angry. Sometimes when you go into that space, you have to be really clear and get your words right and your messages correct. So I didn't speak to them after the game, I gave myself 48 hours to watch the game back and watch the clips back and gauge other opinions.

“I talk a huge amount to the players about respecting the football club and league and opponents and I'll be honest, I felt we didn't do that. I felt we won on Friday and we took our eye off the ball. I think the result on Friday gave us a false economy in terms of where we are, which for me is infuriating. And I do hope it's the kick between the legs that we need to reset us.

“I won't use excuses, the reality is we were miles off it and the players have been left under no illusions how disappointed I am,” he added.

“I spoke to a couple of the more senior lads in the dressing room. I was so clear in terms of the messages I wanted to give them, it wouldn't really matter their opinion. I was so clear that the level of application was so unacceptable. I've never labelled that at this group, hopefully it's going to jolt us in a direction we want to go. Unfortunately it's happened on my watch and I'll always take full responsibility.”