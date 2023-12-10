Mike Dodds reveals post-match message for Alex Pritchard and drops Sunderland selection hint
Alex Pritchard played a key role in Sunderland's win over West Brom on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mike Dodds praised Alex Pritchard after the experienced attacking midfielder delivered another excellent cameo from the substitute's bench against West Brom.
Pritchard as Sunderland battled back to secure a 1-1 draw at Millwall last week and though the Black Cats were unfortunate not to take a first-half lead at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, it was again the introduction of the 30-year-old that proved key. He assisted both of Sunderland's goals, an excellent free kick headed in by Dan Ballard before his reverse pass was finished by an excellent Dan Neil chip.
"I said it to him in the dressing room just there, it's not lost on me, the free kick and that clever reverse pass for Dan Neil," Dodds said.
"A great finish from Dan, as well. Pritch knows my thoughts on him, I've got a really good relationship with him and he's done exactly what I thought he would do in the game by making an impact. We'll see where he is for Tuesday night."
Asked whether Pritchard had played his way into contention for a start against Leeds United, Dodds said: "We’re coming up against two really good teams with really good coaches and Premier League budgets. We have to be really flexible in terms of how we set up from a tactical point of view and have to utilise the squad.
"Whether it’s Alex, someone who didn’t play today or someone who came on and played limited minutes, the reality is on Tuesday and even Saturday we have to rotate the squad. I’m delighted for Pritch, he’s a top footballer, a pleasure to work with and tactically really bright. I don’t need to tell the fanbase how technically good he is, his delivery for Ballard’s goal was top class."
Pritchard has only started three Championship fixtures so far this season, with previous head coach Tony Mowbray confirming at the start of the season that his possible exit from the club was initially the reason for his substitute role. Dodds said on Friday that he would rotate the squad through another challenging three-game week.