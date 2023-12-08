Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds held the pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the clash with West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

He spoke about what he's been told about the role, what the week has been like and why he feels he can make a bigger impact than in his previous spell as interim boss...

How are you feeling and what's this week been like?

"I'm a lot more relaxed than I was last time. The group have been excellent, which is no surprise. We're fully prepared and today couldn't have gone any better, we feel we're in a good spot.

"It makes it a lot easier that I've been with this group for a long period of time, so there hasn't been a lot of change this week. The message has been that we have a really important game against a really important team, and we can't let anyone down.

"We've tweaked some of the processes in the build up to the game and they've been really receptive to that. There's been a bit of change, just because of personal preference, but not a lot. There'll be a narrative around the last time I took the team and that's fine, this time around we're hopeful that won't be the case.

Do you feel like you want to make up for last time?

"I definitely want to make up for it. The context is completely different to last time, there's been almost 100 games since then. I've got a really good relationship with the players now. I'm quietly confident.

Are you fully in charge?

"I'm fully in charge, yes. [Dodds later confirmed that he's leading a coaching team of Mike Proctor, Alessandro Barcherini and U21s boss Graeme Murty - previously interim manager at Rangers].

Have you been told how long you'll be in charge?

"I'm just taking it day-by-day. The last time I did this I worked day to day, and that was to my detriment. This time I've planned for a longer period. If someone comes in on Sunday then that's fine, but Leeds is all but prepared for, the plan for Sunday and Monday leading into Tuesday is all done.

"My responsibility now is to execute that. I'm looking forward to both games, I feel in a much better spot than when I previously took the team. I feel a lot more assured and confident with where we're taking the team.

What do you feel is different from last time around?

"The biggest thing from my point of view, and I won't go into all the details. The context was completely different in that I'd been at the football club three or four months, I was living in a hotel, I'd gone from working with the young players to the first team and the reality was I hadn't even had a conversation with most of the first team players. I was naive with some of the decisions I made.

"I think since that point there's been over 100 games, I've worked with two of the most experienced managers in the Championship who are completely different characters. And I'm human but I like to think I'm quite intelligent in breaking down what I've done well and what I haven't done well and piece the jigsaw together. This time I have a relationship with the players, I trust them and they trust me. Internally the context is completely different. What happens is when you work with someone like Tony and give your opinion and he gives you validation, it builds your confidence.

"It was the same with Alex. Piecing all those things together, I'm a different person to two years ago. The core is the same in terms of values and beliefs, but in terms of burying what happened I think that's really important for me because I back myself as a coach. I don't mean that arrogantly, but I do back myself and I hope the outcome is different."

Can we expect significant changes to the team?

"I've talked about planning out the next few games and when you do that, you analyse the opposition strengths and weaknesses. So the squad will get utilised in a three-game week. I'll be honest, I don't think there's a huge amount that needed changing. "Our numbers are really, really good. We've spoken with the players about shot conversion and chance conversion, that's there for everyone to see. We haven't converted chances and we've worked on that this week. "There isn't a huge amount that needs changing, but in a three-game week there'll be changes each game, 100%.

Have you spoken to the club hierarchy about selection?

"The hierarchy have been interviewing, so I haven't seen them. That's the way I'd want it, if I'm taking the team I want the responsibility to be on me and for it to be my on terms. All decisions are on my terms, and what I think is best for the group. I've not seen any of the hierarchy, they've been interviewing.

Would you be interest in the job on a longer-term basis?

"I'll be honest, I haven't had time to think about it. I'm not trying to shirk away from the question, I'm really not. I got the phonecall late Monday evening. I wasn't actually in the North East I was away with my partner. The plan was I was meant to have Tuesday off and not take the recovery session, then the club obviously made the decision they've made, then it's been 100mph since then.