Mike Dodds pays classy tribute to former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray spoke for the first time after his Sunderland departure on Thursday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says Tony Mowbray has laid the foundations for whoever succeeds him at the club to be 'really successful'.

Mowbray spoke for the first time since his Sunderland departure on Thursday morning, issuing a statement via the League Manager's Association that thanked supporters for their 'genuine warmth' towards him during his 15 months in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds had thanked Mowbray for his trust in him during his tenure in his first press conference as interim head coach last week and on Thursday said that everyone at the club had the highest regard for the former head coach.

"He's a proper man," Dodds said.

"He's got real high standards, real integrity and real morals. Nobody associated with this football club would argue or disagree with what he's done in 15 months here. He's laid really, really strong foundations for whoever the next head coach is to be really successful.

"When the dust settles Tony will I'm sure take a lot of pride in what he achieved here and I know that everyone here has nothing but the highest regard for Tony and thanks for everything he did."