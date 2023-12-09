Mike Dodds will lead Sunderland against West Brom on Saturday lunchtime - and possibly against Leeds on Tuesday night

Mike Dodds says the Sunderland job is an 'incredibly attractive proposition' to potential candidates as he prepares to lead his first game as interim head coach.

Dodds would not be drawn on Friday as to whether he was interested in taking the job on a longer-term basis, but did not rule it out. He believes he can show his abilities in his second spell as interim boss, having gained significant experience as part of Alex Neil and then Tony Mowbray's coaching group since his first stint following Lee Johnson's departure.

Dodds doesn't know how long he will be at the helm but confirmed that the club hierarchy had been interviewing candidates this week, and that he had no doubt there'd be many keen on the job.

"If you are a coach wanting to work at this level, it would be an incredibly attractive job for anyone," he said. "They're coming into a really, really good group, a young group but a group that is really focused on individually getting better.

"If we can get those individuals better and gel them as a team, it's a really exciting proposition for anyone. For me, whoever that person is, they're coming into a really good spot."

While confident that he has the confidence and respect of the club and the players, Dodds made clear that he wants to show his true ability as a coach this time around, starting with the West Brom game.

"People might say I do have a point to prove, people might say I don't," he said.

"My personal opinion is I do have a point to prove. I don't feel the last time I took the team was a fair reflection of my ability, but I also understand that when you get elevated into this position you're going to be scrutinised for every detail. Internally if you ask the players I don't think I have anything to prove. Internally I have the respect of the group, I've done a huge amount of work with them over the past 15 months with Tony and prior to that with Alex.

"I don't feel I have anything to prove internally, it's more externally."