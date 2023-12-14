Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says he is hopeful that Jenson Seelt has not suffered a significant injury and praised the summer signing for his patience in waiting for an opportunity to impress this season.

Seelt was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI on Tuesday night as Dodds switched to a back three in order to counter Leeds United's attacking threat, and the former PSV youngster produced an excellent performance both in and out of possession. The defender's set-piece threat was again on show, denied only by a stunning save from the Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seelt was replaced shortly after receiving treatment on his hamstring after making a crucial slide tackle, but the interim head coach said his withdrawal was primarily precautionary. Dodds also stated his belief that the Dutchman would prove to be an excellent addition for the club in the long run.

"Yeah we don't think he's pulled anything or anything like that," Dodds said.

"He just felt something, so it'll just be a case of assessing him and seeing where he is for Saturday. Jenson is a really, really good footballer and a really good signing for this football club. Like the majority of our signings, we're trying to ensure that there's a high ceiling for them. So that they either propel us to where we want to be, or we can sell them for a significant profit and reinvest the money back into the football club.

"Jenson is certainly one of them - he's had to be a little bit more patient for his opportunity but what I like about him is that he's really, really receptive. He wants to get better, and although he hasn't played a lot of minutes his attitude and application has been first class. For someone in my position, that's all you can ever ask."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt himself said he was confident that there would not be any long-term issue in his own post-match reflections: "It’s nothing. It was just a little bit of tension, a bit of cramp. It won’t be a big problem."