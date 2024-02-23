Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says he won't rule himself out of contention for the head coach role at Sunderland on a permanent basis, but added that the timing would have to be right and that his focus is fully on the remaining 13 games this season.

Dodds was named interim head coach for a second time this season earlier this week, having impressed in the initial spell following Tony Mowbray's departure. While clearly open to the possibility of taking on the role should he impress over the coming weeks and months, he said his thoughts haven't really changed. Then, he made clear that he still felt he had much development to do and was in no rush to head into the dugout on a permanent basis.

"I tried to answer it respectfully last time and where I'm at with it is, I'm really respectful of how big this football club is and that there will be hundreds of people who would love to be in this position," Dodds said.

"So I'm not going to come out and say I don't want the job, because I'm respectful of the fans first and foremost, I'm respectful of Sunderland as a football club but at the same time, I want to be a head coach one day and I appreciate that my first opportunity might be my last opportunity. So it's got to be right for me in terms of my process and what I want to do.

"I wasn't throwing my hat in the ring twelve weeks ago and not a lot has changed since then from my perspective. I'm happy to help out and happy to keep working with the players, because I love working for the football club. In terms of my timeline, though, not a huge amount has changed."