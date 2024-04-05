Mike Dodds gives brief update on his Sunderland position and search for new head coach
Mike Dodds says his position as interim head coach has not been affected by the 5-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
Dodds was handed the role until the end of the current campaign following Michael Beale's departure but he has struggled to turn around the club's results, winning just one game amid a lengthy injury list.
Sunderland's performance on Monday led to many supporters calling for the club to accelerate their search for a permanent replacement, with former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom reportedly of interest to the club.
Dodds says nothing has changed behind the scenes as far as he is aware, with the club focused on running an extensive process to identify the best candidate for the job. Dodds insisted that his focus had been purely on getting a response from Monday's debacle when Bristol City visit the Stadium of Light this weekend.
"Yeah, I do," Dodds said.
"They're going through a recruitment process at the moment and my focus is on the team. With all due respect I was really hurt by Monday. I stand at the side of the pitch and take great pride in the way I set football teams up. That's the first time in a long, long time I've stood at the side of the pitch and been embarrassed. I have to correct that, so my focus has been purely on making sure we right some wrongs."
Bristol City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon having won their last two Championship fixtures.
