Mike Dodds told Sunderland youngster Anthony Patterson that he had no need to apologise after the frustrating defeat to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Patterson's error in playing out from the back led to him fouling Mark Sykes inside his box, with Tommy Conway stepping up to score what proved to be the winning goal from the penalty spot. Dodds criticised his players for 'fifteen minutes of madness' afterwards and said that he had no issue with Patterson individually, given that numerous players made similar errors in that passage of play that ultimately they got away with. Dodds said the youngster had consistently won his side points since his rise to the number one position and would continue to do so in the future.

"I'm not blaming anyone, the reality is there were three or four other incidents where the ball was given away in a really sloppy area of the pitch," Dodds said.

"The harshness of this industry is that one person gets punished but there were three or four where it could have happened.

"He apologised to the group after but I told him there was no need, he has earned us so many points since I've been at the football club. I think back for example to QPR away last season where he saves a penalty with the game very much in the balance, and we go on and win 3-0. Goalkeepers often don't get the recognition for those moments. I appreciate that's the industry but there is no blame at Patto's feet whatsoever for today. In that period of play there were multiple similar errors which went unpunished. "Unfortunately for Patto, he's the one who has been punished. He's a really, really good young goalkeeper who is learning and he doesn't need to apologise. I'm frustrated by that period in the game because I think we gave Bristol City impetus and we didn't need to do that."

Dodds is expected to hand over the reins to Michael Beale this week, with Coventry City the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. He will retain a central role in the new coaching structure and despite the frustration of Saturday's defeat, he was unequivocal that the new boss was inheriting a very positive platform from which to build.

"It's massively a club on the up," Dodds said.

"Regardless of the new head coach is, they're coming into an unbelievable dressing room, with unbelievably talented players who are only going to get better. It's a great environment at the training ground, the culture and in terms of having players who want to get better and do well for the club.