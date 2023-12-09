Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds spoke of his pride in his Sunderland's second-half performance after they secured a 2-1 win over West Brom in his first game as interim head coach.

The Black Cats had an early goal from Jobe Bellingham ruled out for offside, incorrectly, but Dodds admitted he felt West Brom had too much control over the first half. Dan Ballard and Dan Neil added two goals in the second half and though Brandon Thomas-Asante's late header made it a nervy finish, Sunderland deserved their win.

Dodds also hinted that Bellingham could continue up front against Leeds United after impressing on his return to the starting XI.

"The guys were saying his goal early on was onside," Dodds said of Bellingham.

"We have the privilege of being able to use a lot of resources, clips, data - all those sorts of things. Jobe had a goal at QPR that was chalked off, one today that was chalked off. He arguably should have scored at Leicester, he could have scored against Birmingham and Ipswich. What that shows is that he has a real knack of being in the right place at the right time, and I don't think you can coach that. What we have to do is just tidy those bits up.

"I've had the privilege of coaching him from a very young age, and I watched him playing as a striker pretty much up until the U14s. It wasn't until he got a bit older that his position changed.

"I'm not saying he's a number nine, just that he's a player who has a knack of breaking the box and who can naturally find space in the box. The reality is that for an 18-year-old, with a bit of luck he could have almost double figures to his name this season. We'll see what Tuesday brings but as I've said before, the reality is I could play him anywhere on the pitch and he'd perform." "Potentially [difficult to go again in a couple of days time], but you stand next to him... he's got a unique body for an 18-year-old. We'll see how the next 48 hours go, we've done most of our prep in terms of how we'll set up against Leeds United but we'll see how the next couple of games go and make a decision from there."

Dodds said he urged his side to be braver at the half-time interval and was pleased with their response, the points taking them back into sixth ahead of the 3pm kick offs. "I'm a perfectionist and I want to have complete control of the game, I didn't like elements of the first half where they had too much control of the ball, albeit without hurting us too much," he said.