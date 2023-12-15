Mike Dodds drops interesting Sunderland selection hint ahead of Bristol City clash

Mike Dodds says he is prepared to make changes to a winning side as they head to Bristol City on Saturday

Mike Dodds says Sunderland fans might be in another surprise selection at Bristol City on Saturday.

Dodds has overseen back-to-back wins since taking on the interim head coach role, most impressively against Leeds United on Tuesday night. Dodds switched to a back three and brought Jenson Seelt into the squad, clearly catching the opposition off guard as they struggled to find their usual fluency in attack.

Dodds is expecting to select from the same squad this weekend but hinted that there may be more changes in store.

Many wondered how Sunderland were going to line up when the teams were announced on Tuesday and Dodds was asked if that was a positive for him in the early stages of his management career.

"It's a massive positive," he said.

"Without giving too much away, that's probably going to be the same on Saturday to be honest with you. What I'd say is that I'd never make a decision that is about my ego or for the sake of making a decision. Whatever decision is made will be thoroughly thought out, it will be discussed a thousand times amongst the backroom staff, we'll have have checked and challenged each other on it.