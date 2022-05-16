The Black Cats will face Wycombe at Wembley as they look to end a four-year stay in England’s third tier.

Neil joined Sunderland in February, when he agreed a rolling 12-month contract, and has lost just one of his 17 games since.

That run of results, as well as his success at other clubs, has led to reports that Neil will be on Burnley’s managerial shortlist this summer.

When asked how important it will be for Sunderland to keep Neil next season, Bennett told the Echo: “It’s huge, and he doesn’t need me to highlight how well he’s done.

“I think everybody can see the job he’s done on the field, they can see the job he’s done off the field and gets on with it.

“I think it was summed up on Monday at Sheffield Wednesday, everyone was screaming for him to make a substitution but he had belief in the players and they went out and got the job done and that’s what they’ve been doing for him.”

Check out the latest League One transfer speculation below...

1. Gers eye Afolayan Rangers are keeping tabs on Bolton winger Dapo Afolayan ahead of a possible transfer move. (Alan Nixon)

2. Beale in running for Addicks role Aston Villa assistant head coach Michael Beale has once again emerged as a contender for the Charlton Athletic job. (London News Online)

3. Sykes on verge of Bristol City move Bristol City are poised to complete the signing of Oxford United's Mark Sykes, with a medical set to take place today. (Football Insider)

4. Hunt drops hint Sheffield Wednesday right-back Jack Hunt has implied in an Instagram post that he could be moving on from the Owls this summer. (Yorkshire Live)