Saturday’s league match against Huddersfield has been postponed to allow remedial work at the Coventry Building Society Arena to take place.

Coventry had sought to reverse the weekend fixture, but said Huddersfield could not accommodate the request due to timescales involved.

The Sky Blues have already had league fixtures against Rotherham and Wigan postponed, while their Carabao Cup home tie against Bristol City was switched to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy called the situation a “mess” during a war of words with the club’s landlords – the Gallagher Premiership rugby union side Wasps – and has apologised to Rotherham, Wigan, Huddersfield and Bristol City for the inconvenience caused to them and their supporters.

The Sky Blues said promised investment of a pitch – which hosted 65 rugby sevens matches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of July – had not materialised.

Although Coventry have now had a third league game postponed, both parties have welcomed the “extensive work” that will be carried out on the surface that will allow them to host Preston on August 31.

Middlesbrough want Preston North End striker

Middlesbrough could have to stump up £8million to land Preston North End striker Emil Riis, it has been claimed.

Boro have been credited with an interest in Preston North End’s Riis this summer.

Boro are looking to add to their striker options before the end of the summer transfer window.

Preston are adamant he won’t be sold on the cheap, however.

And now a Football Insider report claims the fee could be as much as £8million, he has three years remaining on his contract.

The transfer window closes on September 1 with Boro expected to be busy before then.

Boro drew with Stoke City in midweek, Sunderland head to Stoke on Saturday in the Championship.