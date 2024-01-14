The latest on the transfer situation surrounding Amad Diallo with Middlesbrough now reportedly interested.

Michael Carrick is reportedly using his 'connections' at Manchester United to enquire about the possibility of loaning Amad Diallo.

The 42-year-old Wallsend-born Middlesbrough boss played for the Red Devils for 12 years between 2006 and 2018 joining the coaching ranks at Old Trafford.

The former England man has been in charge at Middlesbrough since 2020 with the Teessiders eyeing promotion and a potential Carabao Cup final at Wembley this season.

According to reports, Carrick is keen on a move for ex-Sunderland loanee Amad, who was once again left out of Erik ten Hag's squad for the Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday. Talk from one national newspaper has also claimed that Carrick is using his Manchester United 'connections' to try and land Amad on loan.

Amad, 21, impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the first half of the campaign.

Amad, who joined Manchester United for a package worth around £34million, made his return to ten Hag's squad to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League earlier this month and was named on the bench. The attacking midfielder was brought on as a second-half substitute but could do nothing to prevent his side from slipping to a 2-1 loss.