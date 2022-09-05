News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland squad news tease as January signing's shirt pictured on social media

Amad Diallo will wear the number 16 shirt and looks set to make the squad against Middlesbrough tonight.

By James Copley
Monday, 5th September 2022, 6:11 pm

Amad signed a season-long loan move from Manchester United on a busy Wednesday which saw the Black Cats complete three new signings on deadline day.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.

Amad, 20, looks set to be involved tonight against Middlesbrough in the Championship with his shirt pictured on the club’s Instagram.

Sunderland's newest signings

Most Popular

Amad will wear the number 16 shirt.
MiddlesbroughSunderlandManchester UnitedPSGInstagram