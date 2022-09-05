Middlesbrough vs Sunderland squad news tease as January signing's shirt pictured on social media
Amad Diallo will wear the number 16 shirt and looks set to make the squad against Middlesbrough tonight.
Amad signed a season-long loan move from Manchester United on a busy Wednesday which saw the Black Cats complete three new signings on deadline day.
Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.
Amad, 20, looks set to be involved tonight against Middlesbrough in the Championship with his shirt pictured on the club’s Instagram.
