Middlesbrough vs Sunderland: Is the game on Sky and NOWTV? Can I watch on SAFSEE?

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Middlesbrough:

When is Middlesbrough vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Middlesbrough takes place on Monday, September 5. Kick-off at the Riverside Stadium is at 8pm and will be officiated by Darren Bond.

Is Middlesbrough vs Sunderland on TV?

The clash between Sunderland and Middlesbrough will be broadcast on TV in the UK as the match has been chosen by Sky Sports for coverage.

Television coverage of the game for Sky subscribers will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:30pm with kick-off coming at 8pm.

Sky customers can also stream the game via Sky Go on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. However, supporters in the UK will not be able to stream the game through SAFSEE.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash at Bramall Lane

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland suffered a major injury blow after defender Daniel Ballard was forced off against QPR with the defender now set to be out for eight weeks.

However, the Black Cats have been boosted by four new signings. Jewison Bennette, Edouard Michut, Amad Diallo and Abdoullah Ba will all be available for selection against Middlesbrough and it will be interesting to see if Tony Mowbray includes them in his squad.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sunderland win: 19/5

Draw: 11/4

Middlesbrough win: 4/5