The latest ticket news ahead of Middlesbrough v Sunderland in the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ticket details have been released ahead of Sunderland's Championship North East derby with rivals Middlesbrough at the start of February.

Michael Beale takes his Sunderland side to the Riverside on Sunday, February 4, for a 12pm kick-off. And Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 2,000 for the league fixture and supporters will be able to secure their ticket via safc.com/tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket prices for the East Stand away section are as follows: Adults: £31, Seniors aged 65+: £23, Under 18s: £19. Six wheelchair spaces are available.

A club statement added: "Tickets are available to purchase via the following phases, please note phase 3 onwards is subject to availability:

Phase 1 STH 45+ BCP: 2pm Tuesday 16th January ‘til 2pm Wednesday 17 January

Phase 2 STH 30+ BCP: 3pm Wednesday 17 January ‘til 2pm Thursday 18 January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase 3 STH: 10am Friday 19 January ‘til 4pm Friday 19 January

Phase 4 General sale: 10am Monday 22 January