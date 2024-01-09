Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Away allocation revealed, ticket prices plus sale dates
The latest ticket news ahead of Middlesbrough v Sunderland in the Championship.
Ticket details have been released ahead of Sunderland's Championship North East derby with rivals Middlesbrough at the start of February.
Michael Beale takes his Sunderland side to the Riverside on Sunday, February 4, for a 12pm kick-off. And Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 2,000 for the league fixture and supporters will be able to secure their ticket via safc.com/tickets.
Ticket prices for the East Stand away section are as follows: Adults: £31, Seniors aged 65+: £23, Under 18s: £19. Six wheelchair spaces are available.
A club statement added: "Tickets are available to purchase via the following phases, please note phase 3 onwards is subject to availability:
Phase 1 STH 45+ BCP: 2pm Tuesday 16th January ‘til 2pm Wednesday 17 January
Phase 2 STH 30+ BCP: 3pm Wednesday 17 January ‘til 2pm Thursday 18 January
Phase 3 STH: 10am Friday 19 January ‘til 4pm Friday 19 January
Phase 4 General sale: 10am Monday 22 January
"Supporters with 45+ BCP are guaranteed a ticket if purchased during phase one. Anyone wishing to purchase wheelchair/ambulant and PA tickets are asked to email [email protected] during their relevant phase."