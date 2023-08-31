Middlesbrough are closing in on a loan deal for Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood.

The 21-year-old former Academy of Light player has interest from former club Sunderland but Championship rivals Middlesbrough have reportedly won the race, according to Sky Sports.

Sunderland-born Greenwood can play up front and across the forward line but has been deployed further back in midfield by Leeds United in recent times.

Greenwood departed Sunderland under the Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven ownership group, moving to Arsenal initially for a fee of around £500,000.

While the Academy of Light retained its Category One status, several exciting young starlets were allowed to depart and Madrox’s watch under the duo’s stewardship

Luca Stephenson, Joe Hugill, Greenwood, Bali Mumba, Francis Okoronkwo and Logan Pye all left. The mass exodus didn’t sit well with supporters and pundits with many feeling the club’s academy was heading in the wrong direction.