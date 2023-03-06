Carrick came up through the youth academy at West Ham before moving to Tottenham and then Manchester United, where he won the Champions League and multiple Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson before retiring from playing back in 2018

Recent reports have claimed Carrick wants to stay and take the Teessiders to the Premier League even if he’s linked with a move elsewhere after the North East club’s recent Championship success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, writing for The Times, Henry Winter had this to say on Carrick and West Ham and suggested that Middlesbrough’s boss could be in the frame should Moyes be sacked at the London Stadium after the club’s poor run in the league.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He said: “Talk to West Ham fans, especially those who have turned against David Moyes, and they would love to see their stylish former midfield player [Carrick] take the helm at the London Stadium.

“Carrick is the loyal type, someone who thinks carefully about career development, and will doubtless want to finish his increasingly accomplished work with Middlesbrough. But you can expect his name to be thrown into the contender mix if Moyes does leave West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad