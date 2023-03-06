Middlesbrough man tipped for Premier League with David Moyes' future uncertain at West Ham
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will be in the conversation for the West Ham job should former Sunderland manager David Moyes be sacked.
Carrick came up through the youth academy at West Ham before moving to Tottenham and then Manchester United, where he won the Champions League and multiple Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson before retiring from playing back in 2018
Recent reports have claimed Carrick wants to stay and take the Teessiders to the Premier League even if he’s linked with a move elsewhere after the North East club’s recent Championship success.
However, writing for The Times, Henry Winter had this to say on Carrick and West Ham and suggested that Middlesbrough’s boss could be in the frame should Moyes be sacked at the London Stadium after the club’s poor run in the league.
He said: “Talk to West Ham fans, especially those who have turned against David Moyes, and they would love to see their stylish former midfield player [Carrick] take the helm at the London Stadium.
“Carrick is the loyal type, someone who thinks carefully about career development, and will doubtless want to finish his increasingly accomplished work with Middlesbrough. But you can expect his name to be thrown into the contender mix if Moyes does leave West Ham.
“Carrick’s Middlesbrough play good football, full of intelligent movement, and Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of Reading takes them within four points of second-placed Sheffield United. With the Teesside club, or someone else, Carrick will manage in the Premier League one day.”