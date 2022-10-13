Ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce was sacked by West Brom after eight months in charge at the Hawthorns earlier this week.

Bruce’s backroom team consisting of former Sunderland man Steve Agnew plus Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left the club.

Wigan boss Richardson was the favourite to take the West Brom job with BetVictor offering odds of just 2/1 on the switch on Monday but he has since distanced himself from the role.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Gary Rowett, Manager of Millwall reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Millwall at Turf Moor on August 30, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has become new bookies' favourite to take over at West Brom overnight with his odds plummeting as Wednesday turned to Thursday this week.

Rowett's odds of replacing Steve Bruce are now at 5/4 Sky Sports have stated that Albion are keen to talk to the former Stoke City boss about the position. However, Millwall are "yet to receive an official approach".

Rowett, 48, has managed Millwall since October 2019 and is one of the longest-serving managers in the Championship.

In other news, Lee Cattermole remains the favourite to take over at Middlesbrough after Chris Wilder’s sacking with SkyBet offering odds of 4/9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cattermole moved into an assistant coaching role with Middlesbrough’s first-team following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.

Boro announced that Wilder’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect following the 2-0 defeat at Coventry, which left the club 22nd in the Championship at the time

Leo Percovich has taken over first-team affairs on an interim basis, and is being assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Cattermole, who are expected to remain at the helm for this weekend’s home clash with Blackburn.

Cattermole was appointed Boro’s under-18s coach in January after retiring as a player in 2020 following a long stint with Sunderland and a season in Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former midfielder is now the odds-on favourite with bookmakers SkyBet after ex-Manchester United man Michael Carrick pulled out of the running to replace Wilder on Teesside.