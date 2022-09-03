Middlesbrough boss drops major transfer hint before Sunderland clash

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder was speaking ahead of the Monday night clash at the Riverside between Sunderland and Boro in the Championship.

A key area that Wilder still wants to strengthen is central midfield cover – with free agents still an option despite the transfer window closing on Thursday night.

Wilder said: “We’re light in a certain area, and we’re just going to have to get on with it. That’s how it is.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. PA picture.

“We’ll have a little peek at the free transfer list, which isn’t ideal, but it’s a job for myself and the coaching staff, in terms of trying to strengthen the group to try to make us better and stronger, and make us able to cope with certain situations and scenarios that might occur.

“There is going to have to be a peek at that. It’s not going to be ideal, but there might be something that drops out for us. So, yet again, the work doesn’t stop.

“The squad just lacks a little bit of depth in a certain position, that’s all.

"We've got to work hard on that out-of-contract list and hopefully somebody will be floating about that’s maybe ended their contract that might become available and that will be great. But that’s all.”

Wilder added: “I’ve spoken a lot about the window and how difficult it’s been.