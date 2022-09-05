Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0 Highlights after Riley McGree goal and Ross Stewart injury blow
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium.
Boro’s Riley McGree scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute when he converted Ryan Giles’ low cross.
Sunderland suffered a big injury blow before the match as top scorer Ross Stewart was forced to withdraw from the starting XI due to an injury.
The Black Cats will now prepare for Saturday’s home game against Millwall.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Middlesbrough 1 (McGree, 25) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Monday, 05 September, 2022, 21:57
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin (Wright, 75), Gooch (Dajaku, 75), Evans, Neil, Clarke, Pritchard (Embleton, 67), Roberts (Amad,67), Simms
- Subs: Bass, Alese, Wright, Matete, Embleton, Dajaku, Amad
- Middlesbrough XI: Roberts, McNair (Dijksteel, 50), Fry, Clarke, Jones, Howson, Mowatt (Bola, 89), Crooks, Giles, McGree (Watmore, 68), Muniz (Smith, 89)
- Subs: Daniels, Dijksteel, Smith, Bola, McGree, Hoppe, Forss
Reaction from the Riverside
Full-Time: Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0
90+4’ Over from Simms
Sunderland have got into some good areas in the second half but have been wasteful in the final third.
Simms has just sent another effort off target from a tight angle.
Seven minutes added time
89’ More changes for Boro
Marc Bola and Tommy Smith are on for Mowatt and Muniz.
85’ Another Watmore effort saved
Another chance for Watmore against his old club after the forward cut inside of Wright on the right but Patterson saved his effort.
84’ Boro defending in numbers
It’s Sunderland seeing more of the ball now with Boro looking to hang on to their lead.
Clarke has just overhit another cross.
80’ Jones booked
Jones is booked for a foul on Clarke.
Embleton’s in-swinging free-kick from the right is punched over by Roberts.
78’ Amad up front
Sunderland are still playing with a similar shape but with Amad alongside Simms.
Embleton is operating just behind them.
Dajaku has taken Gooch’s place at right wing-back.
75’ Double change
Wright and Dajaku are on for Cirkin and Gooch.