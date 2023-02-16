The Blades had not been beaten in 10 Championship games and looked on course to move 13 points clear of third-placed Boro after Oli McBurnie gave United an early lead.

But the visitors hit back to level through Chuba Akpom before Cameron Archer scored twice to give them a fourth straight win and cut the gap to seven points.

Boro boss Carrick, on his team’s chances of securing automatic promotion, said: “What will be will be – it’s just a case of playing games.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick.

“Yes, we managed to beat them tonight but they’re a terrific team, with so many threats and so many good things in their team.