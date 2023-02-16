Michael Carrick's response when asked if Middlesbrough can win promotion
Michael Carrick hailed a “complete team performance” as Middlesbrough ended promotion rivals Sheffield United’s long unbeaten run with a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane.
The Blades had not been beaten in 10 Championship games and looked on course to move 13 points clear of third-placed Boro after Oli McBurnie gave United an early lead.
But the visitors hit back to level through Chuba Akpom before Cameron Archer scored twice to give them a fourth straight win and cut the gap to seven points.
Boro boss Carrick, on his team’s chances of securing automatic promotion, said: “What will be will be – it’s just a case of playing games.
“Yes, we managed to beat them tonight but they’re a terrific team, with so many threats and so many good things in their team.
“I’ll not get carried away about the league position at all just yet. I’m only interested in performances and winning games as they come along.”