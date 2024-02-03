Sunderland are preparing to face Middlesbrough in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Riverside?
The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team for Sunday’s match:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper made a crucial save in the first half against Stoke when the game was still goalless. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Injuries in the squad have meant Hume has played at left-back in recent weeks, yet the 21-year-old could return to his more natural right-back position. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard picked up his ninth yellow card of the season in the game against Stoke and is now just one yellow card away from a two-match suspension. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien also made a decisive block on the line against Stoke when the game was goalless and in the balance. Photo: Frank Reid