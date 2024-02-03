Sunderland are preparing to face Middlesbrough in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Riverside?

The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.