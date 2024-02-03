News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Stoke. Picture by FRANK REIDSunderland players celebrate after scoring against Stoke. Picture by FRANK REID
Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Middlesbrough - including one new signing: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Middlesbrough in their Championship fixture at the Riverside Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 08:13 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 08:15 GMT

Sunderland are preparing to face Middlesbrough in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Riverside?

The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke last weekend, following goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah. Middlesbrough are also targeting a play-off place this season and are just three points behind Sunderland.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team for Sunday’s match:

The Sunderland keeper made a crucial save in the first half against Stoke when the game was still goalless.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made a crucial save in the first half against Stoke when the game was still goalless. Photo: Frank Reid

Injuries in the squad have meant Hume has played at left-back in recent weeks, yet the 21-year-old could return to his more natural right-back position.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Injuries in the squad have meant Hume has played at left-back in recent weeks, yet the 21-year-old could return to his more natural right-back position. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard picked up his ninth yellow card of the season in the game against Stoke and is now just one yellow card away from a two-match suspension.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard picked up his ninth yellow card of the season in the game against Stoke and is now just one yellow card away from a two-match suspension. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien also made a decisive block on the line against Stoke when the game was goalless and in the balance.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien also made a decisive block on the line against Stoke when the game was goalless and in the balance. Photo: Frank Reid

